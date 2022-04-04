Kanye West And Jay-Z Tie As The Rappers With Most Grammy Wins

Though Kanye West was banned from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards, the rapper still wound up taking home two Grammy wins at the 64th annual award show: one for Best Melodic Rap Performance with “Hurricane” and one for Best Rap Song with his Jay-Z assisted collaboration, “Jail.”

With those new wins, both Hov and Ye are now tied as the rappers with the most Grammy wins with 24 trophies each. The Brooklyn-bred mogul, though, still holds the throne as the rapper with the most Grammy nominations—83, to be exact.

Infamously, in 2005 when Ye accepted the award for Best Rap Album with his debut, The College Dropout, he joked, “I know everybody’s asking the question, they wanted know, ‘I know he’s going to wild out, I know he’s going to do something crazy.’ Everybody wanted to know what I would do if I didn’t win… I guess we’ll never know.”

West’s absence from this year’s ceremony wasn’t a surprise as he informed his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, that he was “going away to get help” and would not be “making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements.” A representative from West’s team reportedly told Page Six, he is “committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children.”