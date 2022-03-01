Watch The Behind-The-Scenes Clip Of Kanye West’s “Slow Jamz” Video From ‘Jeen-Yuhs’

This Wednesday (March 2), fans will receive the conclusion to jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, the emotionally riveting, introspective docuseries on Kanye West.

The Coodie and Chike production highlights the rise of the Chicago-bred rapper/producer through a slew of archival footage. In a new, unreleased clip from the set of the “Slow Jamz” music video in 2004, fans get an exclusive look into the making of the layered visual as well as insight into the logistical limitations and creative differences.

Directed by Fat Cats—comprised of Eric Williams and Randy Marshall—and West, the actual video is a house party with Jamie Foxx behind the turntables, Twista getting seduced in a private room, and West flirting over a card game.

However, in the jeen-yuhs clip, West is seen getting progressively frustrated while trying to explain his vision while combatting elements beyond his control like lighting and time. “I’m gonna keep repeating myself over and over and over again. Y’all are forcing me to be the a**hole,” he expressed at one point.

Though the clip ends on an unsuccessful note as production gets shut down, upon the video’s release, “Slow Jamz” peaked at No. 1 and West garnered his first chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100.

Watch the full behind-the-scenes snippet below.