Kanye West Drops New Song Venting Over Recent Controversies

Kanye West has released a new track dubbed “Someday We’ll Be Free” addressing his recent anti-semitic controversies.

On Wednesday (Dec. 7), Ye uploaded the track to his Instagram page with a cryptic caption attached to the file, reading: “Censori overload. The variable epitope library from the antigen promotes an immune response in the body,” according to Rolling Stone.

Although the track has since been deleted, a YouTuber named marmormaze2 ripped the song and uploaded it to his channel. Akin to his early 2000s work, the two-minute track is based heavily on the soulful sounds of Donny Hathaway’s “Someday We’ll All Be Free,” released in 1973.

Throughout the track, the controversial artist vaguely responds to his string of controversies and the social fallout from his behavior.

Happening now: Kanye West tells Alex Jones that he "sees good things about Hitler also" pic.twitter.com/sjqF4Fnunb — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 1, 2022

“Waking up to ‘I can’t do this anymore’ texts,” he raps. “And the Bible said I can’t have any more sex/Till marriage and no drip till Paris/And the meek shall flourish, so where is my aris?/You wouldn’t understand how thin this air is/ Friends just staring, and everyone’s a Karen/When they claim they care and wasn’t given a fair hand in/Getting calls from parents, God calls for prayer rants/Temptation at a mere glance/I forgot what fear is, I forgot what fear is, I forgot what fear is/Other than the fear off almighty Yahshua.”

West continues, rapping about “headlines” he was involved in, alleging that they were the reason why Kim Kardashian chose to end their relationship. He also vaguely mentions his infamous “death con” tweet, which got him banned from Twitter on Oct. 9, when he wrote that he would go “death con 3 [sic] on Jewish people.”

“Who knew you Before you knew who you was?/Wear a Donda tee for you respond to me, You know honestly y’all all honor me/I know it’s cause the headlines why she wanna leave/You know I follow God so you should follow me/I ain’t never rock with none of y’all no way/And I’m pulling up in that white OJ and the watch filled up with Oshea/that’s Jackson if you nasty/Tweeted deathcon now we past three/Tweeted deathcon, now we past three.”

Musician Kanye West performs onstage at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 18, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

To round out the chaotic song, Ye uses a sample from his recent interview with Alex Jones, where he claimed to “like” Hitler and felt he brought good things to society.

The full quote found Ye expressing love for the war criminal and stating that Jewish people wouldn’t force him to hate Hitler.

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” the Chicago native expressed.

“I see good things about Hitler. I love everyone, and Jewish people are not going to tell me: You can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography. But this guy [Hitler] that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good.”