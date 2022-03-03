Kanye West Beheads Pete Davidson In The Game’s “Eazy” Music Video

Kanye West appears in the new music video for his single with The Game, “Eazy,” which incorporates claymation figures in a remake of the MTV series Celebrity Deathmatch. Yet, the video turns grisly when Ye depicts himself kidnapping Pete Davidson, the new beau of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, on the back of his motorcycle with a bag over his head.

The rap star, who has been beefing with the Saturday Night Live star in songs and on social media as of late, addressed Davidson directly on the song, rapping “God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” Complete with Davidson’s burial, the black-and-white visual ends with a threatening message aimed at the comedian.

“EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER/EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO/JK HE’S FINE,” reads the music video towards the end of the clip. Kanye may still have his family at heart, but that hasn’t kept the rapper from exploring other options. He was most recently seen with model Chaney Jones, who also posted West on social her media accounts earlier this week, a move that confirmed the rumors of their romance.

Watch the Kanye West and The Game”Eazy” music video below.