Kanye West Rumored To Be Living Inside Of Mercedes-Benz Stadium While Completing ‘Donda’

The public is still waiting for the release of Kanye’s 10th solo studio album, Donda, which has yet to drop after reportedly being due to arrive this past Friday (July 23). However, according to reports, West is still working on the album, which is rumored to be completed inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the rapper held a live listening event for the album last Thursday (July 22).

Donda has yet to be given another official release date, with several reports speculating on when the album could drop. Social media personality and host Justin Laboy, who was one of the first people to listen to the album, said that West has pushed back Donda‘s release to Aug. 6, two weeks after its intended release date.

“KANYE WEST WILL MOVE THE RELEASE DATE OF DONDA TO AUGUST 6TH,” Laboy wrote on Twitter. “THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE [red heart emoji] HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART. GOD BLESS [prayer hands emoji] #DONDA #RESPECTFULLY.”

However, media personality and influencer Dylan Farella appeared to refute Laboy’s tweet, speculating that the album could drop well before Aug. 6 and that it’s Kanye’s decision to release the album whenever he sees fit.

“DONDA been in production all day,” Farella revealed in a series of tweets. “Finishing up mixing now. Soon to the DSPs. Should drop by midnight. Worth the wait. … Remember the album drops on Kanye’s time and Kanye’s time alone. Unless this is your first rollout you know anything can happen. One tweet about Kanye and I’ve got a couple dozen death threats in like 30 mins. I’m waiting just as eagerly as everyone else but sheesh, y’all crazy. Tweeted what I’ve heard latest on the project. Didn’t realize fans would then want to kill me for sharing? Anyway, too much negativity so imma delete that tweet. But enjoy the album!”

Collaborator Theophilus London also spoke on additional features being recorded for Donda as the biggest reason for the album’s delay.

In addition to questions of when Donda will become available on DSPs, reports have also stated that Kanye has set up shop and is apparently living at Mercedes-Benz Stadium while completing the rest of the album, sources say. He’s rumored to have created a studio space, living area, and hired a private chef to whip him up his own meals during his stay. Kanye was also spotted at an Atlanta United soccer game this past Saturday (July 24), wearing the same outfit he wore during the Donda listening event.