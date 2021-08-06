Kanye West Hosts Second ‘Donda’ Listening Event Ahead of Album’s Rumored Release

Kanye West provided an update on his anticipated album Donda with a second listening party on Thursday night (Aug. 5). Hosted in Atlanta at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium, the rapper played over a dozen tracks for a live audience as well as streaming. By the end of the event, the album was still not released on streaming platforms however a pre-order link is available on Apple Music. The Chicago rapper’s 10th studio album had previously pushed release dates of July 23, then Aug. 6.

At the latest listening event, West was again center stage, this time surrounded by dancers in all black, matching his own monotone ensemble. With the spotlight on him, songs played in the arena and the crowd’s reception was energetic.

At the previous listening party, fans were shocked to hear a track featuring Jay-Z since the two rappers had not worked closely together since 2011’s Watch The Throne, sparking rumors of a sequel to the collab album. But last night revealed the “99 Problems” rapper is just one of many guest artists adding to the flair of Donda.

According to a features list published by the streaming platform TIDAL, the album includes appearances from a long list of hip-hop’s most talented acts. West reportedly played songs featuring Fivio Foreign, Jay-Z, Young Thug, The Lox, Don Toliver, Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Roddy Ricch, Vory, The Weeknd, Jay Electronica, Lil Baby, and more.

In the closing act, West was lifted to the top of the stadium in a smoky fog, appearing to levitate away as his song “No Child Left Behind” played in the background. His soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian captured the moment for social media, which she shared on Twitter with the hashtag #DONDA.

According to PEOPLE, West, who has reportedly lived inside of the Atlanta venue since the first listening event on July 22, and his estranged wife have kept a cordial relationship for the sake of their four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

“Kim and Kanye are spending time with the kids. Kanye has accepted that Kim wants a divorce. For a long time, it was very hard for him. He was disappointed. He has come around though,” a source told the magazine.

Donda is named for his late mother Donda West who passed away on Nov. 10, 2007. Reuters reported a 17-page autopsy report concluded the 58-year-old died of coronary artery disease and a number of factors related to her cosmetic surgery the day before. She had undergone a breast reduction, tummy tuck, and liposuction. A statement released by the coroner’s office said: “There was no evidence of surgical or anesthetic misadventure.”