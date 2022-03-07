Watch This Rare ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Outtake Featuring Kanye West And Teyana Taylor In The Studio

Prior to Kanye West—now known legally as Ye—becoming one of rap’s most prolific artists, he was a driven, innovative producer on a mission to become one of the greatest of all time. Following the conclusion of Netflix’s jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, TIME Studios has exclusively released a deleted scene from the layered documentary.

In the summer of 2017, Teyana Taylor and Ye recorded “Cold Blooded” for her album, K.T.S.E.. While recording, the rapper-producer created a new beat from scratch before Taylor informally laid down the track in an office setting. The pair exchange notes and thoughts on the vocal stacking as well as beat placement to the point where Ye creates a new beat to fit the song rather than rearranging the vocals to fit the preexisting track.

“I wanna keep it real raw, but I feel like I might need a little pad to emphasize,” he says before lightly singing the hook to drive his note home. Later in the clip, Ye speaks on the importance of bridges. “The bridge is always so inspirational and that’s where people pour their hearts out,” he stated. “Why not make that the hook? And that’s where I always sample. I usually be sampling the bridges of songs from the ’70s.”

Though the song didn’t make the album, Ye’s artistic process is nothing short of genius.

Watch the exclusive clip below from TIME Studios and Creative Control below. All three parts of Jeen-Yuhs are currently streaming on Netflix.