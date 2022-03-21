Kanye West’s Grammy Performance Cancelled, Trevor Noah And The Game Show Support

Kanye West’s surprise performance at the 2022 GRAMMYs has been pulled due to his recent “concerning online behavior,” a representative for the rapper confirmed to Variety.

Ye has been recently been feuding with several public figures including Pete Davidson, D.L. Hughley, and Trevor Noah—host of the 2022 GRAMMYs—while also harassing his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian under the guise of fighting for their relationship.

The Donda rapper was suspended from Instagram temporarily for his unabashed posts, but it appears his misbehavior isn’t going unnoticed. Shockingly, despite West calling Noah a racial slur, the Daily Show host still defended Ye and feels he shouldn’t have been banned from performing.

“I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye,” Noah tweeted. The comedian also says he never asked the Recording Academy to ban the rapper from performing. In response to one of Ye’s since-deleted posts, Noah wrote, “There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye…Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support [Donald] Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.”

Continuing, he added, “You have every right to fight for your family. But you have to know the difference between that and fighting your family…If you’re just joking about it all and I’m an idiot for caring, then so be it. But I’d rather be the idiot who spoke up and said something to you in life than the cool guy who said nothing and then mourns for you in prison or the grave.”

The Game also came to Ye’s defense in a lengthy Instagram post, calling out the disrespect of Black artists and entertainers. He wrote, “Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals. In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions…. The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming. […] I can’t sleep at night knowing I was quiet about issues burning holes in my heart or narratives incorrectly pushed by the mass agenda to create a mind set that the person at hand is krazy or has issues internally that are beyond repair. I say all this to say, I’M WOKE….. & while I am.. lemme remind you that Colin Kapernick still isn’t allowed in the NFL, lynching just became a federal hate crime in 2022 & you can now not be discriminated from employment because of the way you decide to wear your hair…. GEEZ thank you massa for allowing us to slowly progress as a race 100 years at a time after all that was STOLEN from us. I’m sure I’ll be the next account suspended for speaking freely on an app created for us to equally share as humans lol. Hella s**t be a joke everywhere you turn these days… but let’s keep playing their game until one day somebody WAKES us ALL the f%#! up !!! #Numinati #MyLifeWasNeverEAZY”

West is nominated for five GRAMMYs this year. The 64th Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 3 in Las Vegas. The event will broadcast live on CBS and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.