Kanye West Has Already Started Working On ‘DONDA 2’

Kanye West has reportedly already begun to work on a follow-up album to DONDA. Steven Victor, former Chief Operating Officer of G.O.O.D. Music and Senior Vice President of A&R at Universal Music Group, exclusively told Complex the Chicago rapper has started the creative process for DONDA 2.

“Ye has started working on his new masterpiece DONDA 2,” Victor shared with the outlet without any further details. If the project makes the journey from West’s recording sessions to streaming services and retail stores, it would mark the first sequel album in Kanye West’s career.

Kanye West is seen at ‘DONDA by Kanye West’ listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

DONDA was officially released in August 2021 after a number of live listening events across the country, showcasing real-time tweaks and edits. In November, West released additional tracks and alternate versions of existing songs for a deluxe edition of the project. The Hip-Hop-gospel hybrid faced criticism for featuring Marilyn Manson after the rockstar was named in serious allegations of sexual harm and abuse. West defended his choice to include Manson not only Manson, but DaBaby as well, who made headlines last year for homophobic and controversial remarks.

“All the #MeToo … like, when I sit next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby right after both of them got canceled, for five songs, you know, it’s like they can’t cancel us all,” he said during an extensive conversation with N.O.R.E. on Drink Champs.

“They’ll hit you with the accusations or somebody who you was with ten years ago. And also, there’s women who’ve been through very serious things, pulled in alleys against they will — that’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing.

Despite controversies surrounding contributing artists and Ye’s own Donald Trump/MAGA affiliations, much of the music on DONDA was well received by both fans and critics for its undeniable quality. Earning a spot on VIBE’s “21 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2021” the feature-heavy album was certified gold by the RIAA by the end of September. DONDA is currently in the running for the coveted Album Of The Year title at the 2022 Grammy Awards among nominations in a handful of Hip-Hop categories.