Kash Doll Signs Deal With MNRK Music Group, Aims To Launch Record Label

Kash Doll has inked a deal with MNRK Music Group, which will release her sophomore album and house the rapper’s yet-to-be-titled imprint. As part of the deal brokered by TITLE 9 Inc, the rapstress plans to sign new talent and is excited to embark on the next step in her evolution as an artist and multi-hyphenate.

“I’m thrilled to join the MNRK family,” the Detroit native said in a statement. “The team shares my vision for my artistry and supports my goals of finding new, incredible talent!”

Alan Grunblatt, MNRK’s President of Urban Music, spoke glowingly of the partnership while touting his latest signee as one of the biggest female rap stars in the game. “We are thrilled to be in business with Kash Doll. To quote our friend Royce 5’9″, in his song ‘Overcomer’ – ‘The best rapper between Cardi and Meg Thee Stallion is Kash Doll.'”

MNRK’s urban roster includes Blueface, DJ Drama, Sevyn Streeter, K Michelle, producer Zaytoven, as well as label imprints like Benny the Butchers’s Black Soprano Family, RZA’s 36 Chambers releases, and Jim Jones’ Byrdgang 2.0. She dropped her debut album, Stacked, in 2019 on Republic Records and is eying an early 2023 release for her next LP.

Kash Doll’s most recent song, “Single & Happy,” was released in August 2021 and premiered its official music video months later. The Dre Butterz-produced single features Eric Bellinger and Wale. Watch her Michelle Parker-direct visual below.

MNRK Music Group