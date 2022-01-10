Kash Doll And Tracy T Welcome Their Son, Kashton Prophet

Congratulations are in order for Kash Doll and fellow rapper, Tracy T, who have welcomed their first child together—a baby boy named Kashton Prophet—on Thursday (Jan. 6) at 9:36 p.m. ET. He came into the world weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces and is 20 inches long.

The couple announced their bundle of joy’s arrival separately on their respective Instagram pages. Tracy T shared a photo of Kashton snuggled in a Versace blanket with the caption, “The Last Don…..” Mama Kash shared the same photo with a caption quoting Jazmine Sullivan’s “Let It Burn.”

“Call me crazy but i think i found the love of my life,” she wrote. “(I’ve never felt this way before y’all; somebody finally have me wrapped around his finger) Kashton Prophet Richardson has stolen my heart. His ears brown y’all.”

Fans can follow Baby Kash on his new Instagram page that has already accrued 46,000 followers. A P.O. Box address has also been listed for gifts. The “Ice Me Out” rapper first announced her pregnancy back in September in a stunning semi-nude photoset. She expressed, “The Lord just keep on blessing me! Look it’s a baby in there [heart eyes emoji] and today it’s the bmf premiere. I’m so overwhelmed with joy #divineorder #Godstiming.”