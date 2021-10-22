Kawhi Leonard Steps Into Music Realm With ‘Culture Jam’ Album And Festival

NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard has built a reputation for letting his play on the court speak for him, opting to focus on producing buckets and defensive stops rather than headline-worthy soundbites. Now, the Los Angeles Clipper has found another outlet to express himself, as he steps into the music realm with Culture Jam Vol. 1.

Comprised of seven songs, and executive produced by Senior Vice President of A&R at Warner Records Easean Bolden, Culture Jam Vol. 1 includes contributions from Lil Uzi Vert, Stefflon Don, Wale, NLE Choppa, and more. The compilation project showcases some of the self-described “fun guy’s” favorite artists with proceeds going toward initiatives to serve youth in the Los Angeles area.

First announced during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Culture Jam Vol. 1 was led by the single, “Everything Different,” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Rod Wave. A portion of the proceeds from the song will be donated to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. “Waves,” which features Polo G and Gunna, was the second single release from the project.

While Leonard, who is currently nursing a leg injury, won’t be on the court anytime soon, the NBA champion will be in Los Angeles next month to host his inaugural Culture Jam Sports and Music Festival at Shrine LA Outdoors. Featuring panels on a range of topics including financial literacy and mental health, the event will include live performances from Cordae, Trippie Redd, and Bluebucksclan, with basketball incorporated into the mix.

“Culture Jam will always be a platform where creators’ ideas and talents come to life and serve our family and our communities,” said Leonard in a statement earlier this year. “As an athlete that loves family, music, culture, and community, it was extremely important for me to build a space where all these elements thrive. Culture Jam’s significance is not only timely but it is also necessary. Equally, it is extremely important to support youth.”

Listen to Culture Jam Vol. 1 below.