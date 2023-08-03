KayCyy Says “F**K” Travis Scott For Missing ‘Utopia’ Credit

Travis Scott released his highly-anticipated album Utopia this past week and continued his trend of hiding the featured artists. Their names were added a few days after the album dropped and KayCyy was not pleased with the omission of his.

Fans flooded the Kenyan artist’s mentions and DMs on Wednesday (Aug. 2) to ask why his name wasn’t listed on “Thank God.” The 25-year-old rapper held nothing back and tweeted, “Y’all keep sending me these messages … Y’all kno what I do .. ! I’m not no background singer …..”

The Saint Paul, Minn. artist ended the post with “F**k Trav!!!” Cactus Jack has yet to respond to KayCyy’s fiery comments, but fans rushed to support the latter. “Smh he didn’t even repost ur insta story in which u tagged him and thanked him,” one fan wrote.

Another fan said, “You don’t deserve this brother, you had such a great performance. Outta pocket from trav.” Some fans tagged Travis Scott and ordered him to credit KayCyy. Check out the TW2052 artist’s tweet and some of the replies above.

Drake, who was featured on “Meltdown” from Utopia, mentioned not being credited on “Sicko Mode” on the Houston artist’s 2018 album Astroworld during his Christmas 2019 Rap Radar interview with Elliott Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller. The hosts praised him for spending 500 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and he jokingly commented on how it would have been more weeks if he was credited on the Diamond-certified record.

Utopia, released on Friday (July 28), featured Drake, Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Future, SZA, Young Thug, and more. The 19-track album was led by “K-Pop” featuring Bad Bunny and Abel, and accompanied by Scott’s film Circus Maximus. Check out Utopia below.