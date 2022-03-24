Kehlani Reveals Release Date For Highly-Anticipated New Album, ‘blue water road’

Kehlani was one of the many R&B singers who dominated the genre when the pandemic hit in 2020. Their second studio album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, has been streamed over 1 billion times, and is regarded as one of the top overall albums from that year. Now, the Grammy-nominated artist is gearing up for the release of their highly-anticipated third studio album, blue water road, slated to arrive on April 29.

“blue water road is a destination in my mind,” Kehlani explained in a statement. “I’m giving everyone access. It’s an emotional journey, a sexual journey, and a spiritual journey. To me, the album is like a glass house. It’s light, transparent, and the sun is shining right through it.”

Last September, the Oakland native released the first single from the album, “altar.” In since-deleted tweets, they explained the lead single was “dedicated to all those i’ve lost. 2020-2021 was full of gaining angels. full of understanding death. full of growing through grief. full of elevation and honor.”

Towards the end of February, the 26-year-old released “little story,” the album’s second single. Accompanied by a strikingly mesmerizing black-and-white visual, the softly vulnerable, string-laden ballad is a vow about being a better partner and not just in a romantic sense.

Kehlani initially announced blue water road would arrive last winter. They tweeted its trailer (see below) and shed a bit of insight on what it’s about. “welcome to my world. coming out of the rubble of ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’ and into the light, on to the road. let’s have fun.”