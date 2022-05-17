Kehlani Announces First Tour In 5 Years, ‘Blue Water Road Trip’

With outside back open and waves steady crashing onto shore, Kehlani is hitting the road with their first tour in five years, Blue Water Road Trip. Following the release of their newest album, Blue Water Road—what many consider to be their best album to date, the Oakland-bred songbird will kick off the North American leg of their tour this July alongside Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad.

The 28-city Live Nation production begins on July 30 in Raleigh, N.C., and will make stops in most major cities including New York City, Atlanta, Philly, Vegas, and Los Angeles before wrapping in Keh’s hometown on September 30. The tour will then head overseas to Europe this Fall.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 20th at 10 a.m. local time, but presale begins today (May 17).

Courtesy of Live Nation

With Citi being the official card of the Blue Water Road Tour U.S. shows, cardmembers will have access to presale tickets between today and Thursday, May 19 at 10 p.m. local time.

On their Instagram stories, Kehlani shared, “I haven’t played a headlining tour since 2017 and the venues got 2x bigger. y’all love gets me here! y’all love sustains what we’ve built! i love you! i can’t wait to see you!” Their manager, David Ali, did confirm that meet and greet packages will be available for purchase for those who want to partake in this one-of-a-kind road trip.

The “Serial Lover” singer’s last world tour, the SweetSexySavage Tour supported the release of their debut album of the same name and featured a then-rising sensation Ella Mai and JAHKOY. The Blue Water Road Trip tour will support the release of both their 2020 LP, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, and their current album.