Keke Wyatt Announces New Album, Her First In Six Years

Keke Wyatt is headed back into the studio. Regarded as “one of the greatest singers of her generation,” the R&B Divas: Atlanta alum has signed a new deal with Shanachie Entertainment and is gearing up to release a new album—her first in six years.

“I really feel good about signing with Shanachie!” Wyatt, 40, expressed in a statement. “I’m excited and finally ready. I feel like this time we will create magic together and make HISTORY!” As far as expectations go, she shared, “Fans can expect some good ole Sanging honey!! I want to give my fans the gift of love, hope and trust with my new music. However, don’t get it twisted because I’m singing about it all. I think everyone will be able to relate to this album.”

The mother of 11 first rose to prominence as a teenager when “My First Love,” her duet with Avant, peaked No. 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart in 2000. It spent 28 weeks on the chart. Her platinum-selling debut album, Soul Sista, featured another hit single of theirs, “Nothing In This World.” It peaked No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and No. 3 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay.

On their revived partnership, Shanachie General Manager Randall Grass added, “At a time when great singers are in short supply, Keke continually displays what real singing is all about. Her range, power and intensely felt vocals connect with her audiences on the deepest level. We loved working with her before and are very excited to work with her now to make an epic new album.”

The album’s title and release date have yet to be announced.