Keke Wyatt Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her 11th Child

Aside from Nick Cannon, Keke Wyatt is definitely someone who took the scripture, “Be fruitful and multiply” literally. The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday (Feb. 20) to share the news that she and her husband of nearly four years, Zackariah Darring, are expecting their second child together, her 11th.

In a touching post with all their children wearing their respective “Big Brother/Sister” T-shirts, the Soul Sista singer wrote, “My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a ‘plus 1’ to the Wyatt Bunch! Our other daughter [Kayla] wasn’t available for the picture but you’re with us in spirit Shuga! #Baby11 [kissing lips emoji] #TrustingGod #BabyDarring #TheWyattBunch #Family #KekesKids.”

Keke wore a dress that read “Baby Loading” while her husband wrote a shirt that declared “Here We Go Again. #LastOne.”

Keke has three children from her first marriage to Rahmat Morton and had five children from her second marriage to Michael Jamar Ford. During her marriage to Ford, Wyatt tragically suffered a miscarriage, but affectionately refers to the unborn child as her “blessed Heaven.” She has not announced the gender of her newest bundle of joy.

Watch a “Day In The Life” video Keke shared on her YouTube channel in October 2020 below as she shows fans what it’s like raising 10 children, pre-pandemic while pregnant with her youngest son, Ke’Riah David.