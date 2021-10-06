Kelis Has Tasty Treat For Fans Who Pre-Save Her New Single, “Midnight Snacks”

Kelis is back. The singer-turned-chef is making her return to the music world with her forthcoming single, “Midnight Snacks,” slated for release this Friday (Oct. 8).

The Harlem native took to social media, saying, “This has been a long time coming.” She first teased the release on Sept. 26 with a photo of the cover art on her Instagram, captioned, “I’m just sayin’.” However, not only is she releasing new music, but she’s also gifting fans with a tasty treat.

The raffle goes as follows: “When you go to pre-save [the single], you’re also eligible to enter to win one of my exclusive midnight snacks gold mine boxes” from her brand, Bounty&Full. The “Milkshake” artist will be choosing three winners, but one lucky winner will additionally get a signed copy of her cookbook My Life on a Plate: Recipes From Around the World.

In the snippet for “Midnight Snacks,” Kelis sings, “I like it/My lips you bite/You grab my hips/I gotta get midnight snacks.” The single will be her first musical venture since 2014’s indie studio album, Food, and her two live albums that followed shortly after in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Though she hasn’t announced a new album, one is rumored to be coming in 2022. For now, enjoy her culinary playlist, “In The Kitchen with Chef Kelis” below.