Kelly Price Explains How She Ended Up “Missing” And Talks COVID-19 Recovery

On Friday (Sept. 23), TMZ broke the news that Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Kelly Price was missing after local authorities in Cobb County, Ga. attempted to conduct a wellness check at the request of her family who stated they had not seen or heard from her after she was discharged from a hospital following a battle with COVID-19.

The news had fans as well as close friends of the Soul of a Woman singer concerned and they took it upon themselves to try to figure out what happened, even prompting the creation of the hashtag, #WhereIsKellyPrice.

Later that evening, Price’s daughter Jonia Rolle reportedly spoke with Shon Gables of CBS 46 Atlanta and stated that her mother was fine. Price’s attorney, Monica Ewing, also spoke with TMZ, saying that the 48-year-old was not missing and was recovering from COVID-19 at an undisclosed location.

The 24-hours that followed were full of internet investigations, prayers, and conspiracy theories, mostly revolving around Price’s partner—whose identity was previously shielded from public knowledge. Not to mention, the singer was quite active on social media up until she announced that she tested positive for COVID-19.

With all these revelations being brought to light and Price being known as an outspoken woman who has rarely allowed anyone else to speak on her behalf, fans demanded to hear from the “Friend Of Mine” singer herself.

On Sunday (Sept. 26), Price finally broke her silence. In a nearly five-minute interview, she laid all rumors and conspiracies to rest. For starters, she is married and revealed that it was her husband who took care of her at home while remaining in “constant communication” with her primary care physician.

However, her health conditions worsened within her first week of having COVID-19 and she ended up in the Intensive Care Unit.

“At some point, they lost me,” recalled Price. “I woke up some days later, a couple days later, and the first thing I remember is a team of doctors standing around me and asking me if I knew what year it is.”

The interviewer asked what she meant when she said, “They lost me,” to which Price replied, “I died.”

The R&B Divas star also confirmed that she was discharged from the hospital and cleared to return home with oxygen to recover after being hospitalized for four weeks. She stated that people who could speak on seeing her in person could not do so when the news broke of her being missing due to HIPAA rules, but she was seen several times a week by home health aides.

The singer shared that people would also show up to her home, “disturb her neighbors,” and leave items on her doorstep. “It got to the point—and this wasn’t months ago—I literally just left my house maybe a week ago because I couldn’t rest there,” she explained.

Price also spoke on her “strained” relationship with her sister whom she has not spoken to in a year or been in the same room as her since their mother’s funeral. The singer went on to say she felt her own 27-year-old daughter was “easily manipulated” by other family members.

Ewing revealed that in order for Price to officially be removed from the missing persons database, an “in-person interview with a police agency” has to be conducted and they “have to accept that she’s OK,” adding, it’s a “work in progress.”

To put a public end to this past weekend’s events, the singer also took to social media expressing her gratitude for fans’ “love, concern, and prayers.” She revealed she’s “going back into solace and silence” in an effort to restore her health and be whole.

Watch Price’s TMZ interview below: