KEM To Celebrate 20th Anniversary At Motown With Live Album

This year marks KEM’s 20th anniversary since signing with Motown. To celebrate, the singer-songwriter will be releasing his first live album recorded over the course of a two-night performance at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater in Detroit earlier this month.

“Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of my signing to the Motown label is exceptionally significant for me,” the “I Can’t Stop Loving You” crooner shared in a statement. “As a young man creating music, only in my wildest dreams could I envision a life that could encapsulate the magnitude of a moment like this. My heart is filled with gratitude to my Motown family, past and present, for having faith in my debut album, KEMISTRY, and continuing to support my musical journey of love. Having the last two decades of my career culminate in a live album recorded in Detroit, in the city and with the people who first heard “Love Calls,” and helped put me on the map, is epic.”

Ethiopia Habtemariam, Motown Records C.E.O./Chairwoman, added, “KEM remains as one of the most vibrant and vital voices in R&B & Soul music of the 21st century. As a singer, songwriter, and producer, he possesses the ability to create meaningful and timeless music that has garnered hundreds of millions of streams and achieved Platinum-selling success. His vocals are energetic and his charisma is infectious with each and every performance he delivers. Signifying his true greatness and staying power, KEM continues to be relevant having No. 1 radio hits and sold out shows worldwide.”

The crooner first signed in November 2002 and his debut album, Kemistry, arrived months later in February 2003. He eventually signed a five-year deal with the then-president, Kedar Massenburg. His most recent single, “Stuck On You” from his Full Circle EP, scored him his eighth No. 1 record for R&B radio. Back in May, he also completed the Full Circle Tour, alongside Babyface.

Watch the video for KEM’s latest single, “Right On Time” featuring Rick Ross below.