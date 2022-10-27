Kem And Ledisi Announce ‘Soul II Soul’ Joint Tour

KEM and Ledisi have announced they will reunite on a co-headlining tour in February 2023.

The Soul II Soul Tour will support the “Stuck On You” crooner’s esteemed catalog including his most recent EP, Full Circle as well as the “Pieces Of Me” songbird’s Ledisi Sings Nina, and The Wild Card.

Musiq Soulchild will be joining the soulful legends as the tour’s supporting act.

“I can’t overestimate the significance of the 2023 Soul II Soul Tour, which is a celebration of the 20th Anniversary of my career on the Motown label,” KEM, 53, tells VIBE exclusively. “My debut album Kemistry was released in February 2003. The 20-year milestone of my music going both mainstream and global is exceptionally significant to me, and this upcoming tour will give me the opportunity to share my sincere gratitude with the fans who have supported me for two decades, and who continue to join me on my musical journey of love.

“I’m also excited to hit the road with my good friends, Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild again. The two of them joined me on my INTIMACY Tour in 2011, and we formed a great bond during that time. Ledisi was so gracious to join me on stage every night to perform my ‘If It’s Love’ duet with me, and Musiq performed one of my wife’s favorite songs at our wedding. I’m more than thrilled to have the opportunity to take the stage with them once again.”

The 24-city tour begins in February 2023 and wraps up in May with the R&B veterans hitting Los Angeles, New Orleans, Atlanta, Memphis, and more.

Earlier this year, KEM hit the road with Babyface for their joint endeavor, The Full Circle Tour, which supported his 2020 album, Love Always Wins. The Nashville native is additionally celebrating his 20th anniversary of being signed to Motown Records. He will be honoring the feat with a new live album, slated for a Nov. 25 release.

Ledisi won her first Grammy in 2021 for Best Traditional R&B Performance with “Anything For You.” The record was her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart and remained there for two weeks. Aside from being named the first Artist-In-Residence at Berklee’s Institute Of Jazz And Gender Justice, fans can watch her portrayal as Mahalia Jackson in Hulu’s Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, streaming now.

Pre-sale tickets for the Soul II Soul Tour are currently on sale while general tickets will become available on Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

