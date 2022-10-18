Kendrick Lamar‘s ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ Paris Stop To Be Available Via Livestream

Kendrick Lamar performs onstage with SZA during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California.

Kendrick Lamar is looking to make his Oct. 22 show at Paris’ Accor Arena, an upcoming stop on The Big Steppers Tour, an experience that all can enjoy, as the show will be available via livestream courtesy of Amazon Music and Prime Video.

This communal experience will be done to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Compton rapper’s Grammy-nominated LP Good Kid, M.A.A.D City.

The show will air live at 2 p.m. ET for free on Prime Video, on the Amazon Music app, and on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. The show will, of course, also feature the tour’s supporting acts, Grammy-winner Baby Keem and pgLang’s Tanna Leone. Those who miss out will be able to stream the Pulitzer Prize winner’s set on-demand on Prime Video following the livestream.

The Big Steppers tour began on June 23, a little over a month after Lamar ended a five-year hiatus and released his fifth studio album Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers. The 65-date tour spans across the United States as well as overseas with various stops in Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia before eventually making it to New Zealand.

“As a kid from the west side of Compton, hearing good kid, m.A.A.d city for the first time and seeing Kendrick’s journey from neighborhood hero to global superstar ignited a fire in me that I’m forever grateful for,” proclaimed Tim Hinshaw, Head of Hip-Hop and R&B at Amazon Music. “It showed me that no matter where you start in life, hard work and dedication will put you where you hope and dream to be.”

“Now, 10 years later, it’s almost poetic that two kids from the same city with similar, but different dreams have landed in Paris to celebrate not just that record but Kendrick’s latest revolutionary album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. We’re honored to sponsor this tour and bring this show to fans around the world.”