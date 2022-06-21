Kendrick Lamar Performs At Cannes Lions Festival Days After Releasing Documentary About Ghana Trip

Kendrick Lamar poses backstage as Spotify hosts an evening of music with star-studded performances with DJ Pee .Wee aka Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar, during Cannes Lions 2022, at Spotify Beach on June 20, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Kendrick Lamar has been seemingly worldwide since the release of his acclaimed latest album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Since then, the rapper has celebrated his 35th birthday on Friday (June 17) and treated fans to the release of his Spotify mini-documentary on the same day. Entitled “A Day in Ghana with Kendrick Lamar,” the four-minute film follows the rapper in the streets of the country’s capital as he discusses the importance of therapy and connecting with himself and the locals through the richness of West African culture in the days leading up to the release of his album.

On Monday (June 20), the Compton native made his grand return to the stage with a headline performance at Spotify Beach during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France. Serving as his first performance since the release of Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, K. Dot performed a medley of hits with “Swimming Pools (Drank),” “Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe,” “King Kunta,” “HUMBLE.,” and DNA.”

Although his Cannes live show is the first in his latest musical era, Kendrick didn’t touch any songs from the recently dropped album. While that may seem strange, he is scheduled to embark on his Big Steppers Tour with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone on July 19. Nonetheless, he’s scheduled to perform at Italy’s Milano Summer Festival on Thursday (June 23) and at Glastonbury in the U.K. on Sunday (June 26).

You can watch his Spotify mini-documentary “A Day in Ghana with Kendrick Lamar” in its entirety below.