Kendrick Lamar Credits Swizz Beatz’s Son For Helping Him Overcome Writer’s Block

Egypt, Swizz's son, is credited on 'untitled unmastered.'

Swizz Beats at GRAMMY Museum, wearing a green and brown racecar jacket and Black shades. ; Kendrick Lamar at Spotify Beach at Cannes Lions, wearing a Black suit, Black t-shirt, and red glasses.
Swizz Beats and Kendrick Lamar Timothy Norris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ; Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify

Kendrick Lamar has been vocal about his struggles with writer’s block over the last year. Swizz Beatz revealed that his son, Egypt, helped the GRAMMY winner overcome his struggles.

The producer appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday (April 25) and discussed how the situation came about. “I’m jealous as hell of that one. I thought me and Kendrick was cool,” Swizz joked. “But they kicked it off at the Super Bowl game, and I looked and him and Kendrick was talking for like 40 minutes.”

The 44-year-old went over to inquire as to whether his son was bothering K. Dot, but it was quite the opposite. “He said, ‘No. Swizz, I had writer’s block and what Egypt is telling me is helping me deal with something.’ I was like, ‘Well man, he’s five years old.’ Still to this day, I don’t know what he was helping him deal with, but I let it happen.”

Swizz Beatz also revealed that his son charged Lamar and made a little money off of his contributions.

Egypt, who is also the son of Alicia Keys, was credited on K. Dot’s 2016 project untitled unmastered. for his production efforts on “untitled 07.” He was just five years old when this placement occurred.

Kendrick overcoming writer’s block led to his latest effort, the May 2022 album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The GRAMMY-winning album featured Summer Walker, Sampha, Kodak Black, Blxst, Baby Keem, and more.

