Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’ Spends 10 Years On Billboard 200 Chart

Kendrick Lamar’s impactful discography has earned another major credit as his sophomore album Good Kid, M.A.A.D City reached 520 consecutive weeks (10 years) on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. Though the 2012 LP currently sits at #43 per the latest chart release, it debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 upon its Oct. 22, 2012 release, and sold 242k units in its first week.

Notably, the Grammy-nominated album is also the longest-charting Hip-Hop studio album of all time, only trailing Eminem’s 2005 compilation Curtain Call: The Hits which remained on the charts for 601 weeks.

Rolling Stone recently named Good Kid the “Greatest Concept Album Of All Time,” standing tall atop a list that included projects from Beyoncé, Jazmine Sullivan, Raekwon, Donna Summer, Janet Jackson, Marvin Gaye, and many more legends both in and out of the Black music sphere.

Good Kid earned the Compton rapper five out of his seven total nominations at the 56th Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance (“Swimming Pools”), Best Rap/Sung Collaboration (“Now Or Never” featuring Mary J. Blige), Best Rap Album, and Album Of The Year.

Of course, that year’s Grammys featured the infamous snub where Macklemore & Ryan Lewis won three out of the four possible awards within the Rap category and took home Best New Artist.

Though the 2014 moment left a sour taste in the Hip-Hop communities’ mouths and is still discussed with shame to this day, the achievements of Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, and Kendrick Lamar’s catalog as a whole, show that he may have lost that year’s battle but won the longevity war over time.