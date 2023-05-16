Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’ Extends Billboard 200 Record To 550 Weeks

Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Kendrick Lamar has added a cushion to his unprecedented Billboard 200 record. Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, his second studio album, has now officially been on the chart for 550 weeks.

The 2012 LP is currently No. 45 on the Billboard 200, per the chart updates released on Monday (May 15). This statistic adds to its status as the longest-charting Hip-Hop studio album of all time and bolsters its spot within the top 15 longest-charting albums of any genre.

K. Dot still has some ways to go to usurp some of the albums ahead of his. Eminem’s greatest hits compilation Curtain Call: The Hits has been on the chart for 631 weeks. Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon has been on the chart for 981 weeks.

Kendrick Lamar has experienced multiple major victories this year, namely his near-sweep of the rap categories at the 2023 GRAMMYs. His May 2022 album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers won Best Rap Album and “The Heart Part 5,” which preceded the LP’s release, won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

Despite the success of his fifth studio album, the Pulitzer Prize winner struggled to write and record it. Swizz Beatz recently spoke about how his son, Egypt, helped Lamar overcome his writer’s block. “I’m jealous as hell of that one. I thought me and Kendrick was cool,” Swizz told Jennifer Hudson during the April 25 episode of her eponymous talk show. “But they kicked it off at the Super Bowl game, and I looked and him and Kendrick was talking for like 40 minutes.”

The Poison producer went over to make sure his son wasn’t bothering the reclusive rapper and learned that the opposite was taking place. “He said, ‘No. Swizz, I had writer’s block and what Egypt is telling me is helping me deal with something.’ I was like, ‘Well man, he’s five years old.’ Still to this day, I don’t know what he was helping him deal with, but I let it happen,” Swizz said.