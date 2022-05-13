Kendrick Lamar Opens Up About Infidelity And “Lust” Addiction On ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’

Kendrick Lamar takes a vulnerable approach on his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Of course, the Compton-bred rapper is recognized and valued for using his vivid lyrics to portray his own life, sharing stories that would otherwise be untold, and on the two-part release, fans find themselves privy to his latest highs and lows. Through a total of 19 tracks including interludes, Kendrick Lamar explores topics of fatherhood, addiction, infidelity, and more.

One aspect of his admission of affairs includes his confession of having sexual relationships with white women, an activity he seemingly is not too proud of.

“The first time I f**ked a white bi**h, I was sixteen at the Palisades, fumblin’ my grades” he raps on “Worldwide Steppers.” He later adds in the same verse, “Next time I f*cked a white bi**h, was out in Copenhagen / Good Kid, M.A.A.D City tour, I flourished on them stages,” continuing to confront his motives and the impact on his longtime romantic partner Whitney Alford.

The topic of lust is not lost as the album continues. On the heavy “Mother I Sober” featuring Beth Gibbons of Portishead, Kendrick Lamar expands on his aforementioned “lust addiction” and cheating on the mother of his two children.

“Intoxicated, there’s a lustful nature that I failed to mention / Insecurities that I project, sleepin’ with other women / Whitney’s hurt, the pure soul I know, I found her in the kitchen / Askin’ God, ‘Where did I lose myself? And can it be forgiven?’” he raps on the song, detailing how the relationship almost ended.

Alford and the couple’s two children appear with the Grammy Award-winning rapper on the album’s cover. Additionally, the full album features Blxst, Amand Reifer, Sampha, Taylour Paige, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Sam Dew, and Tanna Leone. Listen to Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers above.