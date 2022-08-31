Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ Hits 1 Billion Streams On Spotify

Recording artist Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Rap Album for 'DAMN.' onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers has reached a billion benchmark. On Tuesday (Aug. 30), Spotify’s Rap Caviar tweeted the milestone, revealing that the acclaimed album has been streamed billions of times.

Since the project’s release in May 2022, fan favorites from the LP have tallied millions of streams on the music streaming platform. Breakout tracks with the most streams include “N95” (128,570,543 global streams), “Die Hard” (99,497,158 global streams), and “Rich Spirit” (47,780,629 global streams).

With Kendrick’s latest album reaching a billion streams on Spotify, it becomes the first Hip-Hop album of 2022 to achieve such a feat. Across Hip-Hop and R&B, The Weeknd is the only other artist to accomplish and join the billion streams club on Spotify this year. Abel reached the milestone with his latest album Dawn FM in March, before hitting two billion in early August.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Lamar’s fifth studio album, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart and sold 295,000 equivalent units in its inaugural week.

Hip-Hop’s poet laureate is currently touring North America to support his latest LP. The Big Steppers Tour features pgLang’s brightest with his cousin, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone.