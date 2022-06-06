Kendrick Lamar Screening “We Cry Together” Short Film Exclusively At LA Theatre

Kendrick Lamar’s latest album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers caused an uproar across the music landscape, as the long-awaited album from the Compton-based rapper addressed a litany of topics both controversial and personal. One of the most polarizing songs from the album’s tracklist came from the Alchemist-produced “We Cry Together” featuring Taylour Paige.

The fan-favorite relationship epic tackles an emotionally abusive romance and how the cyclical nature of trauma exists within. However, Kendrick Lamar has even grander plans for the critically acclaimed performance, as the song will receive the short film treatment.

Coming on the heels of Taylour Paige teasing a potential video for the track on Instagram on May 24, the multifaceted actress shared another image on her IG about “We Cry Together,” this time featuring the outside of a theater. The image shows a marquee belonging to the Laemmle Royal Theater in L.A. that reads “Taylour Paige, Kendrick Lamar, We Cry Together, Short Film.”

According to Laemmle.com, the film is described as “A performance from Taylour Paige and Kendrick Lamar, ‘We Cry Together,’ presented by pgLang,” and will make its debut on Thursday (June 9).

Since Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers arrived, Kendrick Lamar has been in the news for many historical accomplishments. The album debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200, marking K. Dot’s fourth No. 1 album. The record also received the most first-day streams on Apple Music in 2022.