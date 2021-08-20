Kendrick Lamar Reveals Next Album Will Be His Last With TDE

Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

Within the last four years since the release of his studio album, DAMN., fans have been pondering when and how Kendrick Lamar would musically reemerge. Today (Aug. 20), Compton’s lyrical menace not only announced that he’s currently working on his fifth studio album, but that it will also be his last with Top Dawg Entertainment, the label he helped bring to prominence for a decade and counting.

The revelation—which came by way of a written statement on a site called oklama.com—was succinct and delivered in the rapper’s signature and cryptic fashion. “As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” Kendrick wrote. “The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”

The acclaimed wordsmith continued, adding, “There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough,” he ended the note, signing off as “oklama” with a black and white photo of him working on music in a recording booth.

While Kendrick wouldn’t divulge any additional details regarding his plans following the aforementioned album, this news is sure to stir the pot and result in mounting speculation of what “life’s calling” he’s referring to and what he could possibly have up his sleeve moving forward. The one thing we do know is that the music world will surely be waiting and watching.

Read his full statement—presented as “nu thought”—below.