Kendrick Lamar’s ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ Becomes Highest-Rated Album Of All Time

Kendrick Lamar has made history again as the artist behind the highest-rated album of all time.

According to Rate Your Music, the Compton-based artist‘s To Pimp A Butterfly surpassed Radiohead’s Ok Computer to sit atop the throne of the list of best-reviewed albums in music history on Thursday (Jan. 31). The site — famous for allowing listeners to rate, review, and discover acclaimed work — shared the historical news on social media through their official accounts.

“To Pimp a Butterfly just surpassed – OK Computer to become #1 in the top albums of all time,” the platform tweeted. “This is the first time in nearly a decade that Rate Your Music has had a new #1 album.”

"To Pimp a Butterfly just surpassed OK Computer to become #1 in the top albums of all time. This is the first time in nearly a decade that Rate Your Music has had a new #1 album."



This is the first time in nearly a decade that Rate Your Music has had a new #1 album.https://t.co/58fjR4iFb1https://t.co/s4U9b8b89s pic.twitter.com/wKNeCx7VAW — Sonemic / Rate Your Music (@sonemic) January 31, 2023

RTM’s statistics show the average score for both classic albums, with To Pimp a Butterfly nabbing 4.34 out of 5 after 58,322 ratings and 491 reviews. OK Computer lags behind with a 4.26 rating.

In other To Pimp A Butterfly news, Ice Spice recently revealed TPAB was one of her favorite bodies of work.

During an interview Elle, the Bronx artist spoke about the music she used to have in rotation as a teenager. Shockingly, she expressed that Kendrick’s 2015 LP was one of her favorites.

“I was listening to To Pimp A Butterfly religiously on the way to school. It was like a phase,” the 23-year-old newcomer said when discussing other LPs in the segment. She also showed love to Azealia Banks’ 2012 Fantasea and Nicki Minaj’s 2014 The Pinkprint mixtapes.