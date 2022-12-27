Kevin Durant Reveals His Top 5 Albums Of 2022

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of the game at Barclays Center on December 21, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Kevin Durant has no problem speaking his mind about the NBA or his love of Hip-Hop music. The 34-year-old recently revealed his top five albums of 2022, including some big names and surprises.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP shared his list with his co-host, Eddie Gonzalez, during the Dec. 20 episode of Boardroom’s The ETCs. KD began with his No. 5 pick, Kodak Black’s Back For Everything. “Short album with 11 songs [and] got joints that I still listen to to this day on here,” The Brooklyn Nets star said. He admitted he wasn’t high on the Pompano Beach, Fla. artist early on but joined the movement upon hearing the 2016 record “Skrt.”

Next, Durant gave his No. 4 pick: Steve Lacy’s Gemini Rights. He praised the album for being an easy listen at 10 songs and 35 minutes. “You can play this over and over again; every vibe is different,” the two-time NBA champion said. “I love this album.”

His third pick was 38 Spesh’s 7 Shots. Shots was a favorite due to Spesh’s crazy metaphors, and KD noted that his favorite record is “Eye On Money,” produced by the Heatmakerz. Gonzalez recounted meeting the Rochester, NY rapper, stating that he was “real cool.”

No. 2 being Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss should come as no surprise, as Durant has gone on record calling himself a stan of the Toronto superstar. “I play it during shootarounds before games,” the Washington, D.C. native admitted. “I play it everywhere, actually. Top to bottom, you already know.”

Last but certainly not least, the Slim Reaper’s No. 1 pick was Future’s I Never Liked You. “Every song. I wouldn’t say he had any misses on here,” KD exclaimed. “[His] transparency. He’s honest. He’s vulnerable, confident, aggressive. He really is authentic with his music, you know?”

Given the limits of just a top 5 list, the 2014 MVP also named some honorable mentions: Ransom’s No Rest For The Wicked, Sy Ari Da Kid’s The Shadow In The Shade, and Benny The Butcher’s Tana Talk 4. Elsewhere in the conversation, The ETCs hosts gushed over SZA’s recent No. 1 album SOS and how she name-drops KD in the opening title track.