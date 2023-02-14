Key Glock Has “Unlimited” Young Dolph Verses

Key Glock performs on stage during 2022 Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by

Key Glock has shared that Young Dolph has an enormous amount of unreleased music to be released posthumously.

Speaking with TMZ Hip Hop, the Memphis-bred rapper explained just how many features and songs the late rapper recorded before his November 2021 murder.

“Unlimited” responded the “Russian Cream” rapper when asked about pending features from Young Dolph. “It ain’t a number on it.”

He continued to nod his head when asked for an exact amount, repeating “unlimited…it ain’t a number I’m telling you.”

“I ain’t gonna lie. Next year, I’m finna turn the knob up a little higher. I’m finna go on tour again. I wasn’t gonna say nothing, but it is what it is. I’m finna go right back on tour. Me, I’m different. I can stream, and I can sell tickets. It ain’t a lot of people like me. Like bro said, I’m gonna go get the money,” explained “Mr. Glock” to VIBE in November 2022, and the plans are official.

The 25-year-old recently announced an upcoming project Glockoma 2, due on Feb. 24. Sharing the cover art on social media, Key Glock wrote “you can’t forgive something that you can’t forget” in the caption adding the dolphin emoji.

The week following the release of Glockoma 2, Glizzock is set to embark on the Glockoma Tour. Joining him will be TiaCorine, Kenny Muney, and Jay Fizzle. Produced by Live Nation, the 32-date run kicks off at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy, making stops in Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN.

Take a look at the announcement for Glockoma 2 and the tour dates below.

SIRIUSXM’S HIP-HOP NATION PRESENTS KEY GLOCK – GLOCKOMA TOUR DATES:

Sun Mar 05 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Thu Mar 09 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

Fri Mar 10 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Sat Mar 11 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Sun Mar 12 – Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Hall

Wed Mar 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Thu Mar 16 – Washington, DC – Echostage

Sat Mar 18 – Queens, NY – The Knockdown Center

Sun Mar 19 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Wed Mar 22 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Thu Mar 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Fri Mar 24 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

Sat Mar 25 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Sun Mar 26 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

Wed Mar 29 – Chicago, IL – Radius

Thu Mar 30 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Fri Mar 31 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Sun Apr 02 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Tue Apr 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Thu Apr 06 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo*

Sat Apr 08 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Tue Apr 11 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Fri Apr 14 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Sat Apr 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Sun Apr 16 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Thu Apr 20 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

Fri Apr 21 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

Sat Apr 22 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sun Apr 23 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Wed Apr 26 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Thu Apr 27 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Apr 28 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

*Not A Live Nation Date