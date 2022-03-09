Keyshia Cole Reveals Why Her Friendship With Eve Ended

Keyshia Cole recently appeared on TV One’s UNCENSORED where artists are given the space to share first-hand accounts of their trials and triumphs. In the new episode, directed and produced by Tami Roman, the Bay Area singer spoke on her rise to fame, her family, and how she’s navigated the music industry for over 25 years.

During the hour-long segment, the 40-year-old looked back on her younger days when she was fueled with anger and only knew one way to handle what she perceived as disrespect. This way of thinking caused her friendship with rapper, Eve, to end.

The two worked together on Keyshia’s 2004 debut solo single, “Never” that samples Luther Vandross’ 1981 hit, “Never Too Much” and was first featured on the Barbershop 2: Back in Business soundtrack before appearing on her debut album, The Way It Is, which dropped in June 2005.

An incident occurred during their friendship where someone attempted to grab Eve’s bag in Keyshia’s presence, causing the singer to turn around and strike the stranger. “When I came straight from Oakland, it was still in me, you know? Disrespect, things that would happen, how we handle it from the hood. It was like, ‘Oh, OK, yeah,’ we just fight,” explained the “Love” singer.

“It took a long time to learn to not put my hands on people, you know what I’m saying? It was a thing that happened with Eve that, you know, we walkin’ out and somebody grabbed her bag or something like that. I just kinda turned around and slapped the girl,” Keyshia admitted. “It was like, ‘Girl, what is you doin’? Like, period. Back up.’ And Eve was really pissed off about that. Like, we stopped hanging out. She was like, ‘I can’t hang with Keyshia, she can’t be slapping people.'”

Initially, Keyshia was taken aback by Eve’s decision to stop their friendship, but later realized she should’ve allowed security to handle the situation to avoid any lawsuits.

This season of UNCENSORED features episodes from Master P, Stevie J, Taye Diggs, and more. Watch full episodes now available on the TV One app.