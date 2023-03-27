Khia Shades Saweetie Sampling Her 2001 Hit “My Neck, My Back” On “Icy Girl”

Former rapper Khia recently spoke on some of the artists who have sampled her 2001 hit, “My Neck, My Back” on their own songs. Although City Girls, YG, Yung Gravy, Three 6 Mafia and more have used the vulgar song, the Florida rapper claimed that Saweetie’s “Icy Girl” was the one that did her track “no justice.”

On Saturday (March 25), a TikTok user named jamaribailey0 shared a video of Khia dishing about who sampled her infectious song the best. When asked who was her least favorite, she named the Bay area rapstress.

“Least favorite would be Saweetie—Sweet Pea, I don’t like her,” Khia declared. “I didn’t think she did it any justice.”

She continued to throw shade at the “My Type” rhymer with, “I didn’t like green sweet peas when I was young,” before asking the camera person, “You like green peas? Do you know how green peas taste?”

Saweetie’s “Icy Girl” includes the beat to “My Neck, My Back,” as she raps, “Can’t stop won’t stop get guap/ Ten white toes in them Tory flip flops/ Manicures and pedicures I’m always tip top/ When they say I’m not hot all these lies need to stop.”

Khia then credited her Thug Misses single for popping off YG and City Girls’ careers. YG samples the tune on his “Pop It” track as City Girls used the sample for their 2017 song “F**k Dat Ni**a.”

At the time of the song’s debut, Khia posted a video on Instagram, blasting Quality Control for not paying her a cut from the song’s success.

“Pee, you know I’m mad at you because you let those dirty a** City Girls sample my sh*t, and you didn’t pay me,” she said in the video. “While you act like you got so much motherf**king money… If you was a real ni**a, you woulda called the queen to go and write for them dirty ugly a** City Girls.”

Khia still believes that no one has given her song its just due.

“Nobody have gave it justice yet,” she continued to say following her remarks about Saweetie and other artists.

See Khia shading Saweetie and sending shots to City Girls in 2019 above.