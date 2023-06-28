Kid Cudi Cancels Moon Man’s Landing Festival 2023: “Got Some Bad News”

Kid Cudi called off his 2023 Moon Man’s Landing festival after the city of Cleveland, OH refused to approve the event. The one-day affair was set to take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on August 19 with special performances by Lil Uzi Vert, $UICIDEBOY$, Coi Leray and more.

On Tuesday (June 27), Cudi took to Twitter to announce the cancelation, saying that although the “city wouldn’t approve it,” he’s “bringing the fest back next year hopefully with the same line up.”

“Hey guys,” Cudi started his open letter to fans on Twitter. “Got some bad news. I’m gonna have to cancel Moon Man’s Landing this year. I know u guys wanted an outdoor festival and so did I, but the city wouldn’t approve it.”

He continued, “And instead of cancelling the whole thing I decided to have it at the arena because I still wanted to bring something cool to the city, but I know you guys weren’t feelin it. Don’t even trip!! Here’s the good news. I’m bringing the fest back next year, hopefully [with] some of the same line up and it will be in an outdoor venue.”

The Entergalactic creator went on to note that the new show would likely be an hour outside of Cleveland, and he hoped that his fans didn’t mind the drive. He also welcomed all feedback from his supporters.

“I doubt the city will approve anything in the city, but Moon Man’s Landing is not dead!” he assured fans calling himself their “Big Bro.”

The first Moon Man’s Landing festival took place in Cleveland’s in 2022 with Haim, Playboi Carti, 070 Shake, and Pusha T on the bill.

Aside from the regretful news, Cudi delivered his new single “Porsche Topless” to fans earlier this month. The Members of The Rage creator also claimed to be done with music after the next album following Entergalactic.

Take a look at Cudi’s cancellation of Moon Man’s Landing Festival 2023 above.