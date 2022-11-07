Kid Cudi Making Final Album For Day-One Fans After Talk Of Retirement

Kid Cudi has revealed his next album will be his last. Cudi disclosed the information on Sunday (Nov. 6) when he tweeted that he has one more album left in his deal with Republic Records.

The Cleveland entertainer expressed that he’s working on an LP that would satisfy his day-one fans, but that the project would arrive in 2024 at the earliest.

“I’m doing one more album, and then I’m done with my deal, and not sure what ima do after that, but yea, one more,” Cudder tweeted. “Won’t be next year. Keep u posted.”

“This is for all my fans that have been riding w me for so long. This will be all-new music. The songs I’ve teased I’ll probably put out as singles here and there to hold u over.”

Kid Cudi, née Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, had previously hinted at retiring from music altogether.

During an interview with Zane Lowe, Mescudi, 38, expressed his desire to “close the chapter on Kid Cudi” after completing Entergalactic. He also voiced his lack of interest in going on tour following the LP’s release.

“The Kid Cudi stuff, I think I want to put it on the back burner and chill out with that,” Cudi expressed to Lowe. “I want to be done with it. I think closing the chapter on Kid Cudi. The goal for Entergalactic, I was bored of making albums.

“Just, doing an album, two music videos, and that’s it. And I was like, ‘Man, I went into this wanting to do something epic and different.’ And now that I’ve done that, I just… I’ve made a lot of music, man.”

Scott continued, articulating that he wants to spend more time with his daughter and explore other interests he may have.

“I’ve said a lot, and I have other desires, I have other things I want to do,” he continued. “And I do not see me never making music, I’ll always f**k around in the studio, or make something here and there. But, as far as getting in the studio and working on an album and then going and touring it, I just don’t have it in me. I don’t have the desire.”

“I really want to spend more time with my daughter. You know what I’m saying? We’ve been kicking in a lot lately and I’ve been having more time and it’s good, she’s growing up, our relationship is super tight. It’s what I always dreamed of.”