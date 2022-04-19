Kid Cudi Says He Will Never Make Music With Kanye West Again

On Monday (April 18), Pusha T finally cemented a release date for his forthcoming It’s Almost Dry album, which is entirely produced by Kanye West and Pharrell Williams and one of the most anticipated rap projects of 2022. Kid Cudi, who was rumored to be featured alongside Kanye West on a song intended for the album, took to Twitter on Tuesday (April 19) to clarify that he and Ye were still not on good terms and that the song, which was revealed to be titled “Rock N Roll,” would be the last the two would ever make together.

“Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha,” Cudi wrote. “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott.”

Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott — The Chosen One : I ? YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) April 19, 2022

Cudi’s declaration comes months after a spat with West over his friendship with comedian Pete Davidson, Ye’s new arch-nemesis and Kim Kardashian’s new beau. “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK,” Ye wrote of Cudi in a captioned post on Instagram, which has since been deleted. “THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.” Deeming Cudi’s refusal to cut ties with Davidson a betrayal, West removed Cudi from his Donda 2 album, a move Cudi scoffed at in subsequent social media posts responding to the ultimatum.

Fans of the pair are continuing to hold out hope that they’ll be able to make amends, as they’ve displayed collaborative chemistry that has led to multiple masterpieces. In 2008, Cudi played a pivotal role in the making of West’s acclaimed 808s & Heartbreak album, as well as his 2010 classic, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Cudi released his own debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day, on GOOD Music after being signed to the label by West. In 2018, Cudi and West formed the duo Kids See Ghost, releasing their eponymous debut album, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was hailed as one of the best bodies of work that year.