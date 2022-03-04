Kid Cudi Announces Live Performance On Encore App And Fan Giveaway

Kid Cudi is set to bring his talents to the virtual stage. The Cleveland rapper has announced a live performance on the Encore App, the platform he co-founded which allows artists to produce shows for their fans at any time in any place.

“My number one priority has always been inspiring others and providing them the space to tell their own stories in an authentic and meaningful way,” Cudi expressed in a press statement when the app went live in February. “We created Encore as a space for artists to share their art, build community, while also being able to pay their rent.”

Kid Cudi attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

The “Solo Dolo” rapper will deliver his interactive live performance on Encore on March 7. It will be directed by music video director and Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett. Fans of Kid Cudi have an opportunity to win big by tuning into the show.

On the app, the audience can directly engage with their favorite performers through the clap system and the fans who submitted the most claps are announced at the end of the show. With Kid Cudi, the fan who gives the most claps wins an all-expenses-paid trip for two people to a Cudi show and meet-and-greet.

The top ten clappers on the Encore leaderboard will also win a “Members of the Rage” t-shirt from his new clothing line.

Hey Cud Fam!! Got some tasty news for u! The person w the most claps at my show on March 7th on Encore will recieve an all expenses paid trip to one of my tour dates this year for you and a friend, and we'll also meet after the show!! Sign up now! ?https://t.co/EopAPk6cy6 — The Chosen One : I ? YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) February 21, 2022

Other musicians who have performed on the Encore app include The Cool Kids, Too $hort, Zyah Belle, Robb Bank$, KenTheMan, Col3trane, and more. Encore went live in beta mode on Feb. 16, allowing artists and fans to access the app without an invitation.

“The thing that makes me so excited about the opportunity is that there is just a fundamental disconnect in the size of the music industry and its impact on culture and society. And I think there are a lot of different reasons for it. But the thing that we see as the most important solution is to start to create intermediate outcomes for artists,” said CEO Jonathan Gray at the time of the launch.

To use the Encore Studio app as an artist and perform live in AR, visit the app store on your iPhone or iPad and download Encore Studio: Live Music AR. To watch live AR performances and support musicians on the app, visit the app store or Google Play and download Encore: Interactive Live Music.