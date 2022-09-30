Kid Cudi Talks Retiring From Music After New ‘Entergalactic’ Album

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Grammy-winning artist Kid Cudi spoke on wanting to apparently “close the chapter on Kid Cudi.”

The 38-year-old wants to put music on the back burner, as he discussed not having the desire to release any more albums or go on tour following Entergalactic‘s release.

“The Kid Cudi stuff, I think I want to put it on the back burner and chill out with that,” Cudi revealed to Lowe. “I think, I want to be done with it. I think, closing the chapter on Kid Cudi. The goal for Entergalactic, I was bored of making albums. Just, doing an album, two music videos and that’s it. And I was like, ‘Man, I went into this wanting to do something epic and different.’ And now that I’ve done that, I just… I’ve made a lot of music, man.”

Having recently premiered his Netflix rom-com “Entergalactic,” Cudi says that he wants to focus on other areas of his life outside of recording full-length projects — such as spending time with his daughter.

“I’ve said a lot and I have other desires, I have other things I want to do,” he continued. “And I do not see me never making music, I’ll always f**k around in the studio, or make something here and there. But, as far as getting in the studio and working on an album, and then going and touring it, I just don’t have it in me. I don’t have the desire.”

He added, “I really want to spend more time with my daughter. You know what I’m saying? We’ve been kicking in a lot lately and I’ve been having more time and it’s good, she’s growing up, our relationship is super tight. It’s what I always dreamed of.”

Never imagining that he’d still be here in 2022 making albums, Cudi expressed that he “didn’t think he’d still be relevant and taking it to the next level.”

Entergalactic may be his most vulnerable record to date, as its theme is about exploring love fearlessly.

“The idea of making an album where the theme is love could come off a little cheesy, if done the wrong way,” he expressed. “My whole thing was, how can I do this from the Kid Cudi perspective, where I never look at myself as Mr. Smooth, or any type of guy like that. So, my sh*t comes from a very sensitive, vulnerable, honest place and that was the angle that I took.”

He added, “It wasn’t trying to be cool, or trying to say the slickest sh*t. It was more so like, ‘Hey baby, these are my feelings. This is what’s on my heart. Do you feel this way too?’ The whole record was about just being vulnerable about sh*t. It wasn’t necessarily, me coming from the Kid Cudi perspective, it was more so Jabari, the character in the story…And what he was feeling. And I used myself as just an instrument.”

However, the once “lonely stoner” did admit that, considering the span of his career, he does feel “accomplished.”

“I feel really great. I feel accomplished, because like I said, this was a really ambitious thing and I really hoped to God, it was going to work, but you never know what these things… You never know, there was so many different pieces that we needed to execute it. So, now with this, I realize my pen game is just serious, it’s strong.”

Planning to produce and write more TV shows and movies, Cudi wants to focus on getting the Mad Solar Productions name out there more. Outside of TV and film, fans can also look forward to the “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper tapping more into the fashion world with the debut of his clothing line during Paris Fashion Week in January.

“I got those two things I’m really focused on and just designing and writing and that’s where I see myself headed,” he excitedly shared.