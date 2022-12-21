Kid Cudi Says Collab Album With Travis Scott ‘The Scotts’ Has Been Nixed

Kid Cudi attends The Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, proudly supported by GreenSlate at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Kid Cudi has wrapped up over two years of speculation regarding his collaborative album The Scotts with Travis Scott. The 38-year-old announced that the project will not be coming out.

The Cleveland rapper was in the midst of engaging with fans on Twitter early Wednesday morning (Dec. 21) when one user asked “Is the Scotts album still on the cards?” The Entergalactic artist quoted that tweet and simply answered “Naw im not doin that. The moment has passed.”

Cudi and the Astroworld artist originally released the title track on April 24, 2020 during a Fortnite event. The track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The “Sicko Mode” artist told GQ in August of that year that they had “some fireness” in the works, referring to a full joint album. In September 2021, the “Pursuit Of Happiness” rapper told a fan on Twitter “It’ll happen. Not sure when, but it will.”

Fans were excited at the idea of a collaborative project between the two following their records together, namely “Baptized In Fire,” “Through The Late Night,” and “Stop Trying To Be God.” Kid Cudi has been relatively present musically since “The Scotts” released, sharing Man On The Moon III: The Chosen in December of that year plus stacking 2022 with the July compilation project The Boy Who Flew To The Moon (Vol. 1), the reissued A Kid Named Cudi that same month, and Entergalactic in September.

As for La Flame, his next LP, Utopia, is highly anticipated, especially with a four-year hiatus since his multi-Platinum Astroworld. In the interim, Travis has appeared on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, Kanye West’s Donda, Young Thug’s Punk, SZA’s S.O.S., and many more albums.

Cudi told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe he has no desire to release music or tour following Entergalactic in September, then backtracked to reveal he’s got one final album for his fans during November. In any event, this fantasy collaboration over a full-length project with Travis Scott seems to be remaining just a fantasy.