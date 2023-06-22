Killer Mike Confirms André 3000 Has An Album On The Way

Killer Mike dropped his latest album Michael this past week and had some good news regarding one of its featured artists. The 48-year-old confirmed that André 3000 has an album on the way.

The Run The Jewels member appeared on Sway’s Universe on Tuesday (June 20) to promote his new LP and spoke about how Outkast assisted him throughout his career. Sway replied, “What I’m hearing is Dre got an album coming,” to which the Atlanta rapper said, “Yeah, I think we fly out in a couple [of] weeks to go listen to it.”

Sway was almost taken aback by Mike’s confirmation, as the “Life Of The Party” rapper has been mostly elusive over the last several years. His co-hosts echoed their disbelief, with one even admitting they thought Killer Mike was joking. “He said he played him nine tracks of stuff he already had,” Sway said while gesturing toward the Dungeon Family member. “Dre [is] sitting on thousands of songs.” Check out the clip and full interview below.

Killer Mike says André 3000 has an album on the way: pic.twitter.com/Z5tp2Z1d8t — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 21, 2023

This is a huge revelation as the album would mark André 3000’s first proper solo LP. People have waited so long for it that some have even called The Love Below, 3 Stacks’ half of Outkast’s 2003 double album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, his debut solo album.

Otherwise, the Four Brothers actor has mainly existed as a featured artist for the last 17 years. He most recently appeared on “Scientists & Engineers” from Killer Mike’s June 16 album Michael, which also featured Future and Eryn Allen Kane.