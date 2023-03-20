Skip to main content
Killer Mike Taps Lil Wayne, André 3000, And More For Forthcoming Album ‘Michael’

"Without a doubt, RUN and embrace it when it drops," DJ Kenny Perez said.

Lil Wayne performing at pre-GRAMMY gala, wearing a green, red, and white sweatsuit, brown hat, and shades. ; Killer Mike performing at Coachelle, wearing a Black jacket, white t-shirt, and blue fitted hat. ; André 3000 speak at ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards, wearing a Black and purple t-shirt and blue fitted hat.
Lil Wayne, Killer Mike, and André 3000. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella ; Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Killer Mike is gearing up for the release of his next solo album titled Michael. The LP will feature Lil Wayne, André 3000, Dave Chappelle, and more.

The 47-year-old held a private listening last week during SXSW in Austin, Texas. The Run The Jewels rapper gathered an intimate audience inside a cathedral and previewed the album, which is said to be very personal, as it chronicles his life.

“Yesterday I got the chance to sit and listen to @killermike new solo project ‘Michael’,” Milwaukee radio host DJ Kenny Perez said in an Instagram post documenting his experience. “Without a doubt, RUN and embrace it when it drops.” He revealed some of the features and said that Killer Mike “doesn’t hold back.” A video included in the post indicates that 6lack will also appear on the album.

The Atlanta rapper performed a few tracks from Michael during SPIN’s SXSW showcase. The two tracks are reportedly named “Shed Tears” and “High + Holy,” the latter being a tribute to his wife who “he says encourages him to always search for a higher purpose (while also passing him back the joint).”

“My life truly is a testimony for what happens when you show up and keep believing something is calling you to do better for yourself,” Mike told the crowd during his performance. “I don’t know what’s after this life, but I will treasure this night for the rest of my life.”

Michael will be Killer Mike’s first solo album since 2012’s R.A.P Music. Last year, he shared “RUN” which featured Dave Chappelle and Young Thug, plus “TALK’N THAT SH*T.” It is unclear whether these will appear on Michael, but given the currently known features, the excitement is high regardless.

