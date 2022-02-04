King Von’s Estate Announces New ‘What It Means To Be King’ Album

Fans of King Von can look forward to a new collection of music from the late rap star, as his estate has announced the release of What It Means To Be King, which will drop on March 4 via Only The Family/EMPIRE. Von’s second studio album and first posthumous release, What It Means To Be King is the Chicago native’s follow-up to his 2020 debut, Welcome to O’Block, and will be “packed with the gripping stories and ferocious bars his fans know and

adore,” according to a press release.

“Don’t Play Like That” featuring 21 Savage was released as the first single from What It Means To Be King, and finds the pair delivering menacing couplets atop production by Kid Hazel. In addition to Savage and Hazel, longtime King Von collaborator Chopsquad DJ, who worked heavily alongside the rapper on Welcome to O’Block, will also contribute to What It Means To Be King.

The official tracklist for the project has yet to be released, however, it’s sure to include a slew of high-profile guest appearances, with close friends Lil Durk and Chief Keef potentially providing features. And with Von’s popularity continuing to increase despite his tragic death, What It Means To Be King is set to be one of the more anticipated releases of 2022.