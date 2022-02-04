Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

King Von’s Estate Announces New ‘What It Means To Be King’ Album

Due March 4, the album is led by the single "Don't Play Like That" featuring 21 Savage.

King Von Wearing Hoodie
Prince Williams/Wireimage

Fans of King Von can look forward to a new collection of music from the late rap star, as his estate has announced the release of What It Means To Be King, which will drop on March 4 via Only The Family/EMPIRE. Von’s second studio album and first posthumous release, What It Means To Be King is the Chicago native’s follow-up to his 2020 debut, Welcome to O’Block, and will be “packed with the gripping stories and ferocious bars his fans know and
adore,” according to a press release.

“Don’t Play Like That” featuring 21 Savage was released as the first single from What It Means To Be King, and finds the pair delivering menacing couplets atop production by Kid Hazel. In addition to Savage and Hazel, longtime King Von collaborator Chopsquad DJ, who worked heavily alongside the rapper on Welcome to O’Block, will also contribute to What It Means To Be King.

The official tracklist for the project has yet to be released, however, it’s sure to include a slew of high-profile guest appearances, with close friends Lil Durk and Chief Keef potentially providing features. And with Von’s popularity continuing to increase despite his tragic death, What It Means To Be King is set to be one of the more anticipated releases of 2022.

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad