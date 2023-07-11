King Von’s Estate To Release Posthumous ‘Grandson’ Album

The estate of King Von has announced the release of a new album titled Grandson, which is slated to drop Friday (July 14) via EMPIRE.

The cover of the project, which was curated by Von’s closest collaborators and his mother, features the late rapper’s son, Dayvon Bennett Jr., clad in denim jeans, chains with OTF and O-Block pendants, and a fitted with his fathers alias V. Roy embroidered on the back.

Led by the singles “Robberies” and “Heartless” featuring Tee Grizzley, Grandson is the Chicago rapper’s second posthumous album. His first posthumous release, What It Means To Be King, was released in 2022 and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Rapper King Von performs in concert during the “PTSD” tour at The Tabernacle on March 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Prior to his death, King Von released his debut album, Welcome to O’Block, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The LP, which received critical acclaim and includes features from Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Dreezy, Fivio Foreign, Polo G, and Prince Dre, dropped nearly a week to the day of Von’s death.

In addition to his three studio albums, the rapper dropped two mixtapes, his first being the 2019 release Grandson Vol. 1 and the second being Levon James. He is best known for his hit singles “Crazy Story,” “Crazy Story (Remix)” featuring Lil Durk, and “Took Her to the O,” the last of which peaked at No. 44 on the Billboard 200.

King Von was fatally shot in November 2020 during an altercation with rapper Quando Rondo outside of an after-hours venue in Atlanta. Timothy “Lul Timm” Leeks, 22, was arrested and charged in connection with Von’s murder, but has since been released after posting $100,000 bond.

See King Von’s Grandson album artwork below.