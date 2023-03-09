Kirk Franklin Makes History On Billboard Songwriters Chart

Following the week of March 11, Kirk Franklin has ranked No. 1 on the Billboard Gospel Songwriters chart for an unprecedented 100 weeks. This milestone has made him the first artist to spend 100 weeks on any songwriters chart since Billboard launched its Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts in June 2019.

“As a songwriter, there are few things more gratifying than seeing your work connect with people on a deep level,” the 19-time Grammy winner expressed to Billboard. “To have my music resonate with so many for 100 weeks is truly a humbling experience. I am grateful beyond words to those that love my music for their support and to everyone who has played a part in bringing my music to life.”

Franklin reached this feat with the help of Maverick City Music and their three tracks—“Fear Is Not My Future,” “Kingdom” and “Bless Me”—consuming the Hot Gospel Songs chart. The gospel pioneer is also credited as a recording artist and producer on the records.

Across other gospel charts, the 53-year-old holds the record for most No. 1s on the Hot Gospel Songs and has the second-most top five hits: 15 in total. He also has 20 Top 10s and 36 overall entries in the chart’s 18-year history. Franklin is tied with former God’s Property member, Tamela Mann, for most No. 1s on the Gospel Airplay chart, but holds the record for most career entries: 25.

Album-wise, the acclaimed film producer has also garnered 13 No. 1 albums on the Top Gospel Albums chart, the most from any artist since he first peaked No. 1 in December 1993, with Kirk Franklin And The Family.