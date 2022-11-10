Kodak Black Scoffs At 21 Savage’s ‘Verzuz’ Claim: “Man, Wassup?”

Kodak Black did not shy away from responding to 21 Savage’s claim that he could beat their entire 2016 XXL Freshman Class in a Verzuz battle. The “Walk” rapper said that he has already laid out the gauntlet and the Slaughter Gang CEO’s Her Loss collaborator, Drake, knows the truth.

“21 don’t want the smokes, man,” the 25-year-old said on a Wednesday (Nov. 9) Instagram Live. “That ni**a ain’t say nothing yet. I done DM’d that ni**a. Man, wassup? Run it. I done hit Verzuz. Don’t be capping on this internet, homie. You ain’t ready to stand up in that fire, boy.”

The Pompano Beach, Fla. rapper then brought up the Six God and the music he has made with him that hasn’t come out yet. “Drake know that ni**a don’t want the smokes. Drake know what’s going on, boy. Me and Drake got a few songs, homie. We gon’ see when Drake gon’ put them bi**hes out.”

Despite all the spicy talk, Yak had just as much respect for the “No Heart” rapper and his recent collaborative project with the Toronto superstar. “I ain’t gon’ lie, I f**k with that boy Savage, he straight. But this, like, his best music. I listened to that sh*t, the album’s straight.”

Understandably, many naysayers are crediting 21’s confidence to 16 new Drake collaborations being added to his possible 20 songs selected for a Verzuz battle. However, 21 took the time out during his Twitch stream with Kai Cenat to remind people of his non-Drizzy selections.

“Before all this Drake shIt, I’ve been having hits, been having diamond songs,” the London-born rapper said. “I’m probably the only ni**a of this generation to go platinum with no features. They always talking about, ‘Oh, Savage a feature artist.’ No, Savage went platinum with no features. My first album, Issa Album, went platinum with no features.”

Time will tell if this Verzuz battle actually happens, but Timbaland and Swizz should be good to go soon after reaching a settlement with Triller.