Kodak Black Says He And Drake Have An Album’s Worth Of Music Recorded

Kodak Black has grown to become one of the more respected rap artists of today. A number of his peers publicly have sung his praises, including megastar Drake, who has lauded the Floridian hitmaker on numerous occasions.

While the pair have yet to appear on a song together, Kodak recently revealed that he and Drake’s relationship extends beyond flattering social media posts and that the two have been in the studio together. In fact, they have enough recorded music for a full-length project.

“Me and Drake, we got so much music,” the Pompano Beach, Fla. native said. “It’s really on, like, whenever bruh might feel like he be ready and stuff. Or when he be like, ‘We gon’ drop the album, we gon’ do this or we gon’ do [that].’ It’s really on him. We got a lot of songs, though.”

One of the earliest star artists to cosign Kodak Black in 2015, Drake spun the rapper’s breakout single “SKRT” on his OVO Sound Radio show and went out of his way to give Hip-Hop artist his props for his 2021 single “Super Gremlin,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Drake recently deemed Kodak as one of the “G.O.A.T.”s of this generation and even gifted the rapper with $300,000 in Bitcoin in a show of appreciation and brotherhood.

Kodak, who is set to release his forthcoming album, Guns N’ Roses, later this year, celebrated his 25th birthday over the weekend at the inaugural Kodak Black Day in his hometown. The event included performances from EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, and himself.