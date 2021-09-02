KRS-One, Jadakiss, Beanie Sigel To Headline “24 Hrs Of Peace” Concert

Hip-Hop will be in full force when KRS-One, Jadakiss, Beanie Sigel, and more rap talent hit the stage during the “24 Hrs of Peace” concert, which will take place this weekend in Newark, N.J.

The showcase is a part of Newark’s first-ever Peace Week, which aims to promote the de-escalation of violence and provide a platform to bring the community together. Organized by The City Of Newark, 24 Hrs Of Peace Inc., Office of Violence Prevention, Brick City Peace Collective, and DJ Lilman, the event is scheduled this Friday through Saturday (Sept. 3–4) and is free to the public. In addition to the headliners, Freeway, PnB Rock, Mister Cee, Benny Boom, fitness exhibitionists The Bartendaz, and other acts are slated to be part of the lineup for the community-building event.

“School is back in session it’s time to focus and go hard. Surround yourself with positive energy and wear ya mask,” said DJ Lilman, one of the event’s sponsors, who will also be performing during its showcase. “We love you guys here in the city. More importantly, I love you guys.”

Hakim Green, 24 Hrs of Peace Inc. CEO/Channel Live member added, “’24 Hrs Of Peace’ is proof that Hip Hop culture can transform lives. By utilizing its core principles of PEACE, LOVE, UNITY, AND SAFELY HAVING FUN, young people can use their creativity to positively change their environment. It’s a blessing to have a mayor like Ras Baraka who understands the power of Hip Hop culture.”

Check out the lineup of performers and additional information for “24 Hrs of Peace” below.