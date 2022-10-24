Lady Leshurr Charged With Assault After Street Brawl

Lady Leshurr attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England.

U.K. rapper Lady Leshurr will appear in London’s Thames Magistrates’ court later today (Oct. 24), following her arrest over the weekend. According to BBC News, the Queen’s Speech spitter was involved in an east London street fight that took place on early Saturday morning (Oct. 22).

Videos of authorities taking the Birmingham, U.K. native away in handcuffs quietly surfaced on social media. Lady Leshurr (born Melesha O’Garro) was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Two 27-year-old women were reportedly taken to a hospital following the altercation. They have since been discharged.

Birmingham rapper Lady Leshurr charged with assault over Leyton ( East London) fight..https://t.co/n4v0l3DbxD pic.twitter.com/t5hLZd3UST — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) October 23, 2022

Authorities were called to Knotts Green Road in Leyton, east London, around 5:10 a.m. BST after witnesses complained about being awoken by a “screaming match” between Leshurr and two other women.

Sherelle Smith, 28, was also arrested alongside the 34-year-old rapper. Smith was charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and will be due in court today alongside Leshurr.

“Lady Leshurr’s friend tried to pull her away to go back into the house after an argument,” one resident told U.K.’s The Sun. “One of the girls she’d been arguing with was in a car, and Lady Leshurr jumped into the car and tried to get her out.”

No further details have been revealed about this ongoing case.

Lady Leshurr was recently featured on Nicki’s “Likkle Miss (THE FINE NINE REMIX)” single alongside Minaj, Spice, Destra Garcia, Patrice Roberts, Pamputtae, Dovey Magnum, Lisa Mercedez, and London Hill.

Last year, Leshurr claimed a record label offered her £250,000 to diss Minaj on a track. She ultimately turned it down. “I didn’t know Nicki Minaj then, like personally, we never spoke or anything like that,” she said. “I knew of her come up, I’ve seen her journey, and I just thought she was amazing.”

Lady Leshurr added, “I’ve never been the type of person to pull another female down that’s doing their thing,” she said. “Just randomly. That to me is just so cringy. It turns my stomach thinking about it, ’cause some people do do that. Back then, there wasn’t a word for it, but the word right now is ‘clout.’”